CENTRALISED BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES (Melissa Ciummei)
TowardsTheLight
Better-way conference 2023 presents Melissa Ciummei a financial investor from Northern Ireland,


We already living in a technocracy, with governments planning to introduce centralised bank digital currencies that facilitate unprecedented social control. How do we reclaim and protect our own minds, privacy and money?

Full livestream can be found at
https://betterwayconference.org

Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)
https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com/

Filmed by Oraclefilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda

