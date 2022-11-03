The Report From the Senate Health Committee Strongly Suggests the Virus That Causes COVID-19 Was Originated From a Lab Leak in Wuhan

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https://gnews.org/articles/505387
Summary：11/01/2022 One America News: The bombshell report of the Senate Health Committee strongly suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 was originated from a lab leak in Wuhan.