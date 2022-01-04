DR. MCCULLOUGH BOMBSHELL: COVID OUTPATIENT TREATMENTS BEING SUPPRESSED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4344 subscribers
In a recent interview with the Epoch Times, Dr. Peter McCullough claimed that the US government is actively working to suppress any investigation of outpatient Covid treatments. As the Omicron variant appears to be infecting the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated, the question increasingly being asked is why after two years are there no treatments? Also today, an insurance company CEO blows the whistle on a shocking increase in working-age deaths last year. Finally - a victory for Navy Seals suing for medical freedom.