January 7th 2021 Pelosi calls for 25th Amendment on Trump

January 7th 2021 Pelosi calls for 25th Amendment on TrumpIt all smells and feels like a well planned script for an #AmericanRevolution by #CrisisActors playing a part. Soros said he had surprise coming and here it was #MAGARally was totally Out Gamed and Out Played by the Usual Suspects...This Tweet from late night Jan 5th, 2021 was the biggest clue of what was to follow the next day and he knew he had already lost and yet still chose to mislead and incite his flock #CultofMAGA #DCProtests #TrumpThe keyword being "If" [game over in frist word] the Vice President...Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrumpJan 5If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!