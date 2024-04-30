Create New Account
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Gathers Every Official in Exec Branch of His Govt - Then Ask the Attorney General to Investigate All of Them
Published Yesterday

ICYMI: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Gathers Every Official in Executive Branch of His Govt and Makes Surprise Announcement

Bukele asks the country’s Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery.

