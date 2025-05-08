BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
B.C. Ostrich Farm Fights Government Avian Flu Kill Order For Entire Flock | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
31 views • 4 days ago

Maverick LIVE with Rick Walker Top Stories:


* Special Interview with Karen Esperson of Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia.... Updaing their fight against the Canadian Government following an order to Cull The farm's entire flock of Ostriches which are used for viral research.


Plus today's other top news stories:

* Carney - Trump Post Meeting Wrap Up

* Fake Carney Video Goes Viral

* Michael J. Fox About To Release New Book about "Back To The Future"


Please support our journlism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com


#ostriches, #universal, #virus, #cfia, #protest, #freedom, #convoy,

