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Stew Peters: “He’s coming after children”
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1153 views • October 27, 2021
Source: The FDA is set to OK Pfizer’s Death Shot for KIDS 5-11 Y/O, and Fauci’s investments in modern-day communism and genocide are about to pay off, unless it’s stopped. #ARRESTFAUCI Dr. Jane Ruby joined the show to discuss.
See all of Stew’s content at StewPeters.TV.
The Stew Peters Show (October 25, 2021)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/arrest-fauci-the-devils-halloween-child-sacrifice-aimed-at-5-11-y-o/
See all of Stew’s content at StewPeters.TV.
The Stew Peters Show (October 25, 2021)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/arrest-fauci-the-devils-halloween-child-sacrifice-aimed-at-5-11-y-o/
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