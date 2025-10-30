© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Papa Feet" is a fun song that captures the frustration of a hardworking wife stuck with a lazy, beer-guzzling husband who uses his "sore feet" as an excuse to lounge in his recliner all day in their trailer park. Thanks for Likes, Reposts & Follows. -Mr.Eaze. On most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/papa-feet Follow https://x.com/Javelin_1969