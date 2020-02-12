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Pentagon Expands Mass Quarantine of Coronavirus Facilities Across America - FULL SHOW 2/11/20
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320 views • February 12, 2020
Plus live coverage of Dem NH primary. Share this link as we cover how the Trump administration is dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and what it could mean for the United States.
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"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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