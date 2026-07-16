Ancient Healing Meets Modern Stem Cell Science, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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What if ancient healing traditions were pointing toward discoveries science is only beginning to understand? This fascinating conversation connects historical practices with modern stem cell research, revealing surprising insights into regeneration, light therapy, and the body's remarkable healing potential.
#AncientWisdom #StemCells #RedLightTherapy #NaturalHealth #Wellness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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