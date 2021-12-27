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Transhumanism and Dante - Can Christians support Transhumanism
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33 views • December 27, 2021
Dr. Taylor Marshall, author of Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within, answers the question of whether Christians can support Transhumanism or not.
Dante Alighieri is credited as the first to use the term "transhumanism," but he uses it in a very different way than contemporary Transhumanists. Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the difference and the dangers. He also describes the medieval theology of beatific vision in Saint Thomas Aquinas and St Albert the Great (and Dante).
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scYdSIyVAq4
Dante Alighieri is credited as the first to use the term "transhumanism," but he uses it in a very different way than contemporary Transhumanists. Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the difference and the dangers. He also describes the medieval theology of beatific vision in Saint Thomas Aquinas and St Albert the Great (and Dante).
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scYdSIyVAq4
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