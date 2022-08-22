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8/21/2022 Miles Guo: I can't tell you why I gave myself an exception to smoke a cigar the other day, but I can share something else with you. Not long ago, some people from a country came to me and told me that they would like to reconsider issuing passports to the NFSC people and GCLUBS members. However, I told them to come back and find me at a later time. We don’t have to beg them for issuing us passports, and it will be the other way around moving forward