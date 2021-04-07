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The SCAMDEMIC - The Smiths Of Liberty
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140 views • April 07, 2021
The people of the nations have been played. Migrants can enter the USA in droves, but law-abiding citizens and nationals are mistreated, masked, quarantined and not allowed to travel without going through loads of red tape and difficulties. We have to take back our liberty! Stop playing their game and live your life without fear. Its the only way forward.
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