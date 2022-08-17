HANNAH'S PRAYER OF PRAISE AND ELI'S WICKED SONS

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 2:1-36, The priests served God. This was their job. They did not have any land that they could farm. The ordinary people had to give God one tenth of everything that they had. The Bible calls this a ‘tithe’. God gave most of this food to the priests and Levites (Numbers 18:21-28). They could also eat certain parts of the sacrifices (Leviticus 7:28-36). The sons of Eli were priests. But they were wicked men. They did not do what God commanded. They did not understand God or care about him. They were selfish and took what they wanted to eat. They even used force. They did not respect the sacrifices. They did not respect the people or give honour to God. Eli’s sons did not know God. But God knew them and he was not happy with them.

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