Ontario Is Bringing Back MASKS In December 2022 - Here Is What To Really Worry About .mp4
KevinJJohnston
Published 18 days ago
The province of Ontario is bringing back masks and mask mandates. They'll be here as early as December 2022. They do not care about the fact that these things have destroyed our society, they have nothing to do with the fake pandemic they have to do with controlling you.


While you are distracted with masks and Ukraine, something bigger is happening and I cover it quickly in this video for you. Let's keep our eye on the ball so that you don't lose everything you have.


www.KevinJJohnston.me

