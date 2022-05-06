ZELENSKY Loves Cocaine, Zoom Call with 8 Ball

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Separate video interview with Zelensky, where he acknowledges his use of cocaine and his admiration for cocaine.
This version is not the same as the edited version on youtube...
In the end, there are images where the cocaine was edited out in the HinduTimes article and YouTube link.