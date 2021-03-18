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Get Biblical Understanding #72 - Correction
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40 views • March 18, 2021
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JAMES 3:17-18 But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be entreated [willing to yield], full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.
JAMES 5:19-20 Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one convert him [turns him back]; Let him know, that he which converteth [corrects] the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide [cover] a multitude of sins.
2 PETER 2:1-3 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of blasphemed. And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
1 PETER 4:17-18 For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear?
JUDE 1:3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.
REVELATION 2:4 Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.
REVELATION 2:14-15 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. So hast thou them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate.
REVELATION 3:3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
REVELATION 3:19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
JAMES 3:17-18 But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be entreated [willing to yield], full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.
JAMES 5:19-20 Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one convert him [turns him back]; Let him know, that he which converteth [corrects] the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide [cover] a multitude of sins.
2 PETER 2:1-3 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of blasphemed. And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
1 PETER 4:17-18 For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear?
JUDE 1:3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.
REVELATION 2:4 Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.
REVELATION 2:14-15 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. So hast thou them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate.
REVELATION 3:3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
REVELATION 3:19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.
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