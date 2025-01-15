BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia's morning missile strike in Lviv region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
103 views • 3 months ago

Morning missile strike in Lviv region. 

Energy facilities in the Lviv region were attacked. In particular, the gas storage facility in the city of Stryi was targeted once again.

Adding: ❗️Russian military took control of Ukrainka in the DPR — Russian Defense Ministry 

Ukrainian sources report that the Russian Armed Forces have captured 11 settlements in Donbass over the past 10 days.

Among them: Kurakhovo, Yantarnoye, Lozovaya, Ivanovka, Petrovpavlovka, Vozdvizhenka, Solenoye, Zelenoe, Novoivanovka, Leonidovo and Alexandria, Shevchenko. 

Adding:  Russia will supply gas as humanitarian aid to Transnistria, which is suffering from an energy crisis, "in the volume that is necessary for the population of Transnistria, for thermal power engineering, and for industrial enterprises of Transnistria" — President Krasnoselsky

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
