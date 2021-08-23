Clif High: Update of Woo

Clif High: Update of WooClif gives a vital update about what the status of woo is now and also covers recent events that have shocked the world. His analysis is always insightful and spot on.. This is a must see!If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.