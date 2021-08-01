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WA COUPLE REFUSES TO TAKE PCR TEST…THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED
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11285 views • August 01, 2021
A couple, Samuel and Deanna, from Western Australia recently returned from a trip to Queensland. On there arrival back in Perth they were told that they have to take a PCR test for the China virus. They are not sick and at the time this interview was recorded they have been home quarantining for 24 days. They don’t have the alleged disease. Why then do the gestapo … I mean police insist that they need to take the COVID PCR test?
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