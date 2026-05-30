EWTN: Mother Angelica’s Network Of Apostasy

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0:00Intro 3:22Mother Angelica & EWTN's Origins 6:16Mother Angelica's Involvement With The Charismatic Movement & "Speaking In Tongues" 13:03John Paul II's Approval Of Mother Angelica's EWTN 18:24"Communion" In The Hand At EWTN's Daily "Masses" 20:00Raymond Arroyo 22:50Mother Angelica's Insults Against Jesus & The Apostles 24:42Mother Angelica's Promotion Of Non-Christian Religions 28:58Mother Angelica's Promotion Of Protestantism 30:23Mother Angelica & EWTN Reject That The Catholic Faith Is Necessary For Salvation 32:38More Heretical & Outrageous Teachings From Mother Angelica 35:03EWTN News Promotes False Religions And Heresy 40:25The Association Of Hebrew "Catholics" 45:52The World Over With Raymond Arroyo 47:43The Journey Home 51:34EWTN Promotes "Catholic" Charismatic Leader Briege McKenna 54:58EWTN Promotes "Catholic" Charismatic Leaders (Scott Hahn, Michael Scanlan of Steubenville, etc.) 57:41Called To Communion With Dr. David Anders 1:11:07Fr. Benedict Groeschel 1:23:59"Fr." Stan Fortuna 1:25:55Heretical Messages From Medjugorje 1:27:20John Paul II: "A New World Order" 1:32:48"World Youth Day" With "DJ Priest" 1:39:18"Life On The Rock" Former "Priest" Scandal 1:39:49EWTN's Español "Priest" Scandal With Married Woman 1:40:24"Fr." John Corapi On EWTN & His Scandals 1:43:00Johnnette Williams Of "Women Of Grace" 1:45:22Mother Angelica's "Signs And Wonders" 1:49:24Mother Angelica Promoted The "Divine Mercy Chaplet" Every Day On EWTN 1:50:32"Go Out From Her, My People"

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