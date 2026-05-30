EWTN: Mother Angelica’s Network Of Apostasy

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0:00Intro
3:22Mother Angelica & EWTN's Origins
6:16Mother Angelica's Involvement With The Charismatic Movement & "Speaking In Tongues"
13:03John Paul II's Approval Of Mother Angelica's EWTN
18:24"Communion" In The Hand At EWTN's Daily "Masses"
20:00Raymond Arroyo
22:50Mother Angelica's Insults Against Jesus & The Apostles
24:42Mother Angelica's Promotion Of Non-Christian Religions
28:58Mother Angelica's Promotion Of Protestantism
30:23Mother Angelica & EWTN Reject That The Catholic Faith Is Necessary For Salvation
32:38More Heretical & Outrageous Teachings From Mother Angelica
35:03EWTN News Promotes False Religions And Heresy
40:25The Association Of Hebrew "Catholics"
45:52The World Over With Raymond Arroyo
47:43The Journey Home
51:34EWTN Promotes "Catholic" Charismatic Leader Briege McKenna
54:58EWTN Promotes "Catholic" Charismatic Leaders (Scott Hahn, Michael Scanlan of Steubenville, etc.)
57:41Called To Communion With Dr. David Anders
1:11:07Fr. Benedict Groeschel
1:23:59"Fr." Stan Fortuna
1:25:55Heretical Messages From Medjugorje
1:27:20John Paul II: "A New World Order"
1:32:48"World Youth Day" With "DJ Priest"
1:39:18"Life On The Rock" Former "Priest" Scandal
1:39:49EWTN's Español "Priest" Scandal With Married Woman
1:40:24"Fr." John Corapi On EWTN & His Scandals
1:43:00Johnnette Williams Of "Women Of Grace"
1:45:22Mother Angelica's "Signs And Wonders"
1:49:24Mother Angelica Promoted The "Divine Mercy Chaplet" Every Day On EWTN
1:50:32"Go Out From Her, My People"