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CDC Sets Up Pandemic Forecast Team, Food Plants On Fire & They've Always Been After Your Kids
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234 views • April 22, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Higher taxes, less growth, lower taxes, more growth - https://thepoliticalinsider.com/report-low-tax-states-grow-at-faster-pace-than-high-tax-states/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC wants to tell you what to do - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/cdc-assembles-team-overlords-forecast-next-pandemic-will-communicate-policy-options-based-virus-behaving/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are all these food plants burning down lately - https://gab.com/FerrisFueller/posts/108161254488167455?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/several-very-large-food-processing-plants-in-the-us-have-blown-up-burned-down-in-the-past-few-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wildfires not even close to highest of all time - https://fee.org/articles/forest-fires-aren-t-at-historic-highs-in-the-united-states-not-even-close/
1000% increase in death and injury in 5-11 kids - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/20/vaers-data-shows-1000-increase-in-deaths-and-injuries-of-kids-aged-5-11-following-pfizer-vax/?ref_src=aimlessnews
State income tax doubled if your kids aren't vaxxed in rhode island - https://www.theblaze.com/news/rhode-island-democrats-mandate-double-state-income-tax-on-unvaccinated?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors and nurses cashing in on covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10736175/Twenty-one-fraudsters-arrested-150MILLION-fake-Covid-schemes.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They've been after your kids for a long time - https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/01/20/an-old-clip-of-melissa-harris-perry-breaking-through-the-idea-that-kids-belong-to-their-parents-is-making-the-rounds/?ref_src=aimlessnews
After school satan club - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10735641/Pennsylvania-elementary-school-considers-opening-school-SATANIC-club-kids-young-five.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
or - https://www.insider.com/pennsylvania-school-board-votes-down-satan-club-2022-4?ref_src=aimlessnews
Schools in china - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1516669369677406208?ref_src=aimlessnews
They got a little ahead of schedule - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1516937452933423104/photo/1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://qns.com/2022/04/jamaica-sexual-predator-prison-exploiting-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedo judge - https://apnews.com/article/oregon-child-pornography-crime-arrests-sexual-abuse-617da0481e245cb33e14a9cb7035b05e?ref_src=aimlessnews
Netflix buy high, sell low strategy - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bill-ackman-dumps-entire-netflix-stake-loses-430-million-4-months?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wedding party crashed by cannabis edibles - http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/florida/pot-wedding-420856?ref_src=aimlessnews
We need more of this - https://twitter.com/WuWei113/status/1516496522170544129?ref_src=aimlessnews
Surprised raccoon - https://twitter.com/DJcalligraphy/status/1516975681531310080?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1512909080838385666?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - (Ghost) Riders In the Sky (American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, 1990) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOWjX4BpC24
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Higher taxes, less growth, lower taxes, more growth - https://thepoliticalinsider.com/report-low-tax-states-grow-at-faster-pace-than-high-tax-states/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC wants to tell you what to do - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/cdc-assembles-team-overlords-forecast-next-pandemic-will-communicate-policy-options-based-virus-behaving/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are all these food plants burning down lately - https://gab.com/FerrisFueller/posts/108161254488167455?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/several-very-large-food-processing-plants-in-the-us-have-blown-up-burned-down-in-the-past-few-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wildfires not even close to highest of all time - https://fee.org/articles/forest-fires-aren-t-at-historic-highs-in-the-united-states-not-even-close/
1000% increase in death and injury in 5-11 kids - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/20/vaers-data-shows-1000-increase-in-deaths-and-injuries-of-kids-aged-5-11-following-pfizer-vax/?ref_src=aimlessnews
State income tax doubled if your kids aren't vaxxed in rhode island - https://www.theblaze.com/news/rhode-island-democrats-mandate-double-state-income-tax-on-unvaccinated?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors and nurses cashing in on covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10736175/Twenty-one-fraudsters-arrested-150MILLION-fake-Covid-schemes.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They've been after your kids for a long time - https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/01/20/an-old-clip-of-melissa-harris-perry-breaking-through-the-idea-that-kids-belong-to-their-parents-is-making-the-rounds/?ref_src=aimlessnews
After school satan club - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10735641/Pennsylvania-elementary-school-considers-opening-school-SATANIC-club-kids-young-five.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
or - https://www.insider.com/pennsylvania-school-board-votes-down-satan-club-2022-4?ref_src=aimlessnews
Schools in china - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1516669369677406208?ref_src=aimlessnews
They got a little ahead of schedule - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1516937452933423104/photo/1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://qns.com/2022/04/jamaica-sexual-predator-prison-exploiting-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedo judge - https://apnews.com/article/oregon-child-pornography-crime-arrests-sexual-abuse-617da0481e245cb33e14a9cb7035b05e?ref_src=aimlessnews
Netflix buy high, sell low strategy - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bill-ackman-dumps-entire-netflix-stake-loses-430-million-4-months?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wedding party crashed by cannabis edibles - http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/florida/pot-wedding-420856?ref_src=aimlessnews
We need more of this - https://twitter.com/WuWei113/status/1516496522170544129?ref_src=aimlessnews
Surprised raccoon - https://twitter.com/DJcalligraphy/status/1516975681531310080?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1512909080838385666?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - (Ghost) Riders In the Sky (American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, 1990) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOWjX4BpC24
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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