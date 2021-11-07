© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones calls out globalists in 2010
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • November 07, 2021
Alex Jones is censored & labeled a "conspiracy theorist" because he's reporting on information & plans years before they happen. He's been censored & maligned because he's telling the truth. If he was lying, his enemies would let him make a fool of himself as he loses all credibility. Those who actually listen to him, know he's over the target because of all the attacks he receives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.