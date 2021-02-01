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Gerald Celente - February 1, 2021
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220 views • February 02, 2021
Feb 1, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
We are witnessing a global, corporate takeover designed to merge the United States with the European Union & Communist China under the UN. Peter Schiff joins the show to reveal explosive news about the economy and Robert Barnes breaks down the unconstitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial LIVE! Tune in NOW for explosive, bombshell news as globalist puppet Joe Biden tries to dismantle American sovereignty forever:
https://banned.video/watch?id=601898fad761fd1b97e4b941
https://trendsresearch.com/
The Alex Jones Show
We are witnessing a global, corporate takeover designed to merge the United States with the European Union & Communist China under the UN. Peter Schiff joins the show to reveal explosive news about the economy and Robert Barnes breaks down the unconstitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial LIVE! Tune in NOW for explosive, bombshell news as globalist puppet Joe Biden tries to dismantle American sovereignty forever:
https://banned.video/watch?id=601898fad761fd1b97e4b941
https://trendsresearch.com/
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