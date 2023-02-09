The Rainbow Serpent- New Evidence?

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Is there a link between the fabled Australian Rainbow Serpent and fabled Central American Quetzlquatl? Let's find out!
Music by: Shibaten, #SkyTower, This Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpSOP0gE2yw
https://shibaten.info/
The Rainbow Serpent, video (With classic ending, 40 seconds of blackscreen! :P) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCuuRRrfOXo
Article with tunnel video, plus more pics of artifacts- https://exemplore.com/news/mexico-tunnel-alien-artifact
"Mind Blown" merch- https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/129572368
Linktr.ee/MJTank108