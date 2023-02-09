Create New Account
The Rainbow Serpent- New Evidence?
Is there a link between the fabled Australian Rainbow Serpent and fabled Central American Quetzlquatl? Let's find out!

Music by: Shibaten, #SkyTower, This Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpSOP0gE2yw
https://shibaten.info/

The Rainbow Serpent, video (With classic ending, 40 seconds of blackscreen! :P) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCuuRRrfOXo

Article with tunnel video, plus more pics of artifacts- https://exemplore.com/news/mexico-tunnel-alien-artifact

"Mind Blown" merch- https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/129572368

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

