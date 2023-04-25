Cristian Terhes MEP: "Greta Thunberg, Bill Gates are Unqualified to Lecture World on Climate Change
Greta is more quoted than actual scientists and experts. Science is based on fact, not propaganda. This is propaganda.
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2k2nx6-cristian-terhes-mep-greta-thunberg-bill-gates-are-unqualified-to-lecture-wo.html
