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John Paul II Taught That Each Man Was Nailed To The Cross
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28 views • December 27, 2020
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https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
Recognizing what Antipope John Paul II was preaching is one of the keys to unlocking where we are in history, what the Vatican II Sect represents, what’s happening in Rome, how false traditionalists are deceived, etc. Thus, it’s very important for people to understand this information. For more on how this fits into prophecy, see this video: https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com/catholicchurch/apocalypse-now-in-the-vatican/
https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
Recognizing what Antipope John Paul II was preaching is one of the keys to unlocking where we are in history, what the Vatican II Sect represents, what’s happening in Rome, how false traditionalists are deceived, etc. Thus, it’s very important for people to understand this information. For more on how this fits into prophecy, see this video: https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com/catholicchurch/apocalypse-now-in-the-vatican/
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