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Targeted Justice – Richard Lighthouse
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53 views • July 14, 2021
Richard Lighthouse
Targeted Justice Advisory Board Member
Mr Lighthouse is a writer, an engineer, and has previously worked for NASA. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.TARGETED JUSTICE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to exposing and ending the CIA’s illegal torture program of U.S. civilians – through public awareness, education, and legal actions. We only advocate for non-violent solutions. It is the internet’s most popular website for Targeted Individuals. The site contains the largest collection of legal and technical information for Targeted Individuals.
Targeted Justice Advisory Board Member
Mr Lighthouse is a writer, an engineer, and has previously worked for NASA. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.TARGETED JUSTICE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to exposing and ending the CIA’s illegal torture program of U.S. civilians – through public awareness, education, and legal actions. We only advocate for non-violent solutions. It is the internet’s most popular website for Targeted Individuals. The site contains the largest collection of legal and technical information for Targeted Individuals.
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