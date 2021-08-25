Numerology 12 Meaning: Spiritual Significance Of 12

Get Your FREE Numerology Reading Here...In this video we'll discuss the number 12 meaning and the overall spiritual significance of 12 and what it means should you encounter it.The number 12 is important in numerology since it is symbolic of completion. The number also belongs to the star sign Pisces who are are known for being in touch with the universe.The Numerology of 12 is broken down into two separate numbers: 1 and 2. 1 is a prime number and is symbolic of the beginning of the singular nature of the universe. 2 is all about diplomacy, partnership and the immutable nature of life.The number 12 is at the very end of the numerology spectrum and when people encounter it it offers people a chance to start over fresh. This allows you to get your affairs into order so that you can benefit from what the universe is about to bestow on you.