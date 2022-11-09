Stew Peters Full Show: Can Republicans Overcome Voter Fraud?

Can Republicans Overcome Voter Fraud? Protests ERUPT In Brazil After STOLEN ELECTION.

We have a mid-term election today. Election day isn’t the end. It’s the beginning.

Huge numbers of Brazilians have taken to the streets believing that the election was stolen. Some of them are asking the military to step in to mediate the situation. But just like in 2020, it looks like the steal is on, and all of big tech and big media and the rest of the world’s diplomatic pressure is conspiring to ensure that Lula takes power.

America’s airlines are headed toward a major strike. Josh Yoder is with US Freedom Flyers, and they are currently in a major legal fight to fight against vaccine mandates not just for pilots, but for all Americans.

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander served on President Trump’s Covid team. He’s just written a new book, called “Presidential Takedown: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO conspired to Overthrow President Trump.” He's endured threats against his life over the publication of this book.

This isn’t a local phenomenon. It’s a global phenomenon. The people that did this need to be held accountable.