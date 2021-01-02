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Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown Published 22 Dec 2020 MIRROR
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188 views • January 02, 2021
Mirror of Truth Matters at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII Published 22 Dec 2020 where it on 2020-12-30 02:31 UTC had 180,641 views, and on 2021-01-02 18:44 UTC had 1,527,265 views, i.e. over 1 1/2 million and most of that in the last couple of days! If it gets to stay up on YouTube, it will no doubt have over 10 million views there before the coming week is over.
Their description:
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
END their description.
She is saying that we all are in the trap now, but that it has not yet shut behind us, which is why waking as many as quickly as possible is necessary and useful. Not her exact words.
Their description:
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
END their description.
She is saying that we all are in the trap now, but that it has not yet shut behind us, which is why waking as many as quickly as possible is necessary and useful. Not her exact words.
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