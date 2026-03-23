BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mind Body Connection and Detoxification
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 days ago

Chris Shade, PhD: As long as you're in fight or flight, you're gonna retain every toxin that comes in, and you're gonna build them all up. But here's the rub. Is the toxins also affect the glutamate receptors and make them hyperfire? Now they're toxic. Not every toxin does, but notable ones like mercury and mold toxins, they do that, Roundup, which is in all of our food,. They do that, we used to call them excitotoxins. Back when we talked about MSG, monosodium glutamate, it would hyperexcite the glutamate receptors. One, it makes kids all hyperactive, but it puts you into this anxiety of fear state. So anxiety constant. low-level fear, and that's the effect of toxins. But if we drive ourselves into that by our perceptions of the world around us, and if we let ourselves live in that space, I often talk about the corporatocracy and us buying into an agreement with them, that they will give us a paycheck, as long as we remain in fear that we'll lose that paycheck, and as long as we use some of that paycheck to go buy s..t that we think is going to alleviate our fear, we're going to be stuck in this thing all the time, when you're stuck in that all the time, you’re a good boy for the man, but you're not a good boy for yourself. You're not detoxifying. You’re not holding on to your central autonomy as you as a person that deserves to live there.

11/29/2018 - Dr. Chris Shade & Dustin Nemos - The Answer to Heavy Metals for the Masses - Dustin Nemos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9SuLKqqtOY8

Keywords
healthnewsdetoxificationmindtruthdetoxbodychris shadechristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Coast Guard offloads 6,570 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard offloads 6,570 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

Kevin Hughes
Former Pfizer Toxicologist: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Studies Were Omitted Due To Time Constraints

Former Pfizer Toxicologist: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Studies Were Omitted Due To Time Constraints

Morgan S. Verity
The hidden link between hydration and blood pressure: Why drinking more water could be your best defense against hypertension

The hidden link between hydration and blood pressure: Why drinking more water could be your best defense against hypertension

Patrick Lewis
Ube Consumption Linked to Specific Health Benefits, According to Natural Health Sources

Ube Consumption Linked to Specific Health Benefits, According to Natural Health Sources

Coco Somers
The science of gratitude: How a thankful heart boosts physical and emotional well-being

The science of gratitude: How a thankful heart boosts physical and emotional well-being

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Forest medicine returns: How chaga, reishi, and lion&#8217;s mane protect modern health

Forest medicine returns: How chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane protect modern health

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy