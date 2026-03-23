Mind Body Connection and Detoxification

Chris Shade, PhD: As long as you're in fight or flight, you're gonna retain every toxin that comes in, and you're gonna build them all up. But here's the rub. Is the toxins also affect the glutamate receptors and make them hyperfire? Now they're toxic. Not every toxin does, but notable ones like mercury and mold toxins, they do that, Roundup, which is in all of our food,. They do that, we used to call them excitotoxins. Back when we talked about MSG, monosodium glutamate, it would hyperexcite the glutamate receptors. One, it makes kids all hyperactive, but it puts you into this anxiety of fear state. So anxiety constant. low-level fear, and that's the effect of toxins. But if we drive ourselves into that by our perceptions of the world around us, and if we let ourselves live in that space, I often talk about the corporatocracy and us buying into an agreement with them, that they will give us a paycheck, as long as we remain in fear that we'll lose that paycheck, and as long as we use some of that paycheck to go buy s..t that we think is going to alleviate our fear, we're going to be stuck in this thing all the time, when you're stuck in that all the time, you’re a good boy for the man, but you're not a good boy for yourself. You're not detoxifying. You’re not holding on to your central autonomy as you as a person that deserves to live there.

11/29/2018 - Dr. Chris Shade & Dustin Nemos - The Answer to Heavy Metals for the Masses - Dustin Nemos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9SuLKqqtOY8