Knowing Jesus

The Christian life should be a supernatural one. Pastor Dean preaches about the difference between studying God's word (logos) and listening to what He is currently saying (rhema). Don't be afraid of the stormy waters, keep your eyes on Jesus.
"So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10:17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.