Knowing Jesus
Fire & Grace Church
The Christian life should be a supernatural one. Pastor Dean preaches about the difference between studying God's word (logos) and listening to what He is currently saying (rhema). Don't be afraid of the stormy waters, keep your eyes on Jesus.

"So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10:17

gospeljesus christscriptureobediencedean odle

