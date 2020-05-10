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"A Time for Choosing" by Ronald Reagan
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39 views • May 10, 2020
Wow, what a speech. He must be sitting in that shining city on a hill right now.
Something uplifting and positive for a change. We need to convince people
love their country like that again. Don't say it's impossible, people can repent.
Couldn't edit it, it would be like trimming the edges of a work of art. Choose.
Something uplifting and positive for a change. We need to convince people
love their country like that again. Don't say it's impossible, people can repent.
Couldn't edit it, it would be like trimming the edges of a work of art. Choose.
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