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Clown Planet News (26 Feb, 2022): Ukraine War, WWIII?, 1st Black Female SCOTUS, You Were Distracted?
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110 views • February 26, 2022
https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/25/politics/supreme-court-ketanji-brown-jackson/index.html
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https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81893/france-nearly-4m-people-wake-up-to-find-their-vaccine-passport-has-been.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
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https://marktaliano.net/ukrainian-armed-forces-openly-fly-flag-of-ww2-nazi-collaborating-banderite-fascists/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbNVIbAgJ1Q&;t=4s
https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/02/26/russias-invasion-of-ukraine-in-perspective/
https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/02/26/what-is-really-going-on-in-ukraine/
https://twitter.com/Fiorella_im/status/1497271361886109699
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1497279862003965957
https://off-guardian.org/2022/02/24/timeline-euromaidan-the-original-ukraine-crisis/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/02/putin-says-not-so-fast-to-the-great-reset/
https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/10/russia-joins-centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-network/
https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc084-ukraine/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=595Esg6Mz0U
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https://ianmsc.substack.com/p/new-zealands-collapse-finally-ends?utm_source=url
https://rumble.com/vvvvnz-cdc-refusing-to-publish-data.html
https://twitter.com/mercola/status/1497190079525232660
https://rumble.com/vvvpzj-financial-insider-exposes-covid-fraud.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/24/bill-gates-australia-covid-blueprint-could-help-prevent-next-pandemic.html
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