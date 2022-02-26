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Clown Planet News (26 Feb, 2022): Ukraine War, WWIII?, 1st Black Female SCOTUS, You Were Distracted?
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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110 views • February 26, 2022
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https://marktaliano.net/ukrainian-armed-forces-openly-fly-flag-of-ww2-nazi-collaborating-banderite-fascists/

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https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/02/26/andrei-martyanov-the-wef-the-nwo-and-russia/

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https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/02/26/russias-invasion-of-ukraine-in-perspective/

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https://off-guardian.org/2022/02/24/timeline-euromaidan-the-original-ukraine-crisis/

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/02/putin-says-not-so-fast-to-the-great-reset/

https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/10/russia-joins-centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-network/

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exITRWeo23w

https://twitter.com/catholicourtney/status/1497283157183406080
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