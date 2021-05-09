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False Satanic "time related" doctrine John 1:1 "in the beginning was the "Word""
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121 views • May 09, 2021
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ANOTHER failed attempt to link the Greek Testament to the Tanakh and Genesis. Many Jewish Kabbalistic teachers and books point out how Genesis contains hidden Kabbalistic messages that can be interpreted only with the knowledge of Hebrew, the language of spells and sorcery https://momentmag.com/the-weird-and-wondrous-world-of-jews-and-magic/.
I am a theological researcher born in Greece. I received the Holy Spirit at the age of 9, ever since I have seen many miracles in my life and I have experienced things that I could not even confess to the world, but through these experiences and the hardships that God put me through, the truth has been revealed to me and my mother. My mother had been a professor in ancient Greek literature for 27 years with a Ph.D in Aristotle's ethics. The knowledge of the Greek language is the key to the truth. Kabbalist Jews today, essentially satanists, insist on translating this verse of John in Hebrew in order to turn it into a spell, and relate it to time and to the Kabbalistic book of Genesis. The satanic power of Kabbalah and magic is in the Hebrew language this is why they urge people to learn Hebrew in order to be taught the Kabbalah. Chronos/Cronus time represents the devil. Refer to my other videos for more on the Time satanic doctrine and the use of ΧΡ which comes from ancient Egypt. Albert Pike the freemason in his book "Morals and Dogma" refers again to John 1:1 as "beginning". The Phoenicians (ancient Hebrews) who were circumcised as mandated by Cronus the god they worshiped, aka the devil. Herodotus and Strabo already refer to clitoridectomy and circumcision in the Phoenicians, the Semites and the Egyptians. Cronus who imposed them circumcision which is a satanic practice, is TIME.
Genesis is a Kabbalistic book thus promoting circumcision, a satanic practice "Throughout your generations every male among you shall be circumcised when he is eight days old" Genesis 17:12
"During the first eight days only three lower Chakras are developed. All the higher Chakras remain undeveloped in the body of a circumcised Jew.
In other words - a circumcised Jew is only half a person - with mutilated soul and brain.
Jewish circumcision ritual produces real bio-robots that cannot tell the difference between good and evil, and who cannot be reprogrammed.
We have all seen that religious Jews wear a skull cap. The meaning of it is very profound - that skull cap covers the highest, seventh human chakra - Sahasrara, which is located at the top of the head.
The Jews close it, thus cutting themselves off the Cosmos"
Jesus, a NON Jew, a Gentile of Greek descent as His name denotes, came to correct the Jews because this earth is governed by them and their Yehova (god of perversion-the devil according to the Jewish dictionary) and instead they portray Jesus as a Jew in order to subjugate the whole world to them and twist the truth, dragging more souls to hell with them. The Zohar commands the Jews to make sacrifices to the devil.
"kill the son to steal his inheritance Matthew 21:38, Luke 20:14, Mark 12:7. The Pharisees knew that Jesus said this about them!
One more comment here on the Greek Ionian name Jesus. When the angel in the Greek scriptures talked to Joseph, who was a Jew from David, not the father of Jesus, the angel told him that this son must be named Jesus, not Yeshua. Its funny how autocorrect underlines Yeshua btw, its one of the ridiculous lies of the false prophets of the last days. H. W Rosenthal in his interview, The Hidden Tyranny admitted that Jesus was not a Jew..
ANOTHER failed attempt to link the Greek Testament to the Tanakh and Genesis. Many Jewish Kabbalistic teachers and books point out how Genesis contains hidden Kabbalistic messages that can be interpreted only with the knowledge of Hebrew, the language of spells and sorcery https://momentmag.com/the-weird-and-wondrous-world-of-jews-and-magic/.
I am a theological researcher born in Greece. I received the Holy Spirit at the age of 9, ever since I have seen many miracles in my life and I have experienced things that I could not even confess to the world, but through these experiences and the hardships that God put me through, the truth has been revealed to me and my mother. My mother had been a professor in ancient Greek literature for 27 years with a Ph.D in Aristotle's ethics. The knowledge of the Greek language is the key to the truth. Kabbalist Jews today, essentially satanists, insist on translating this verse of John in Hebrew in order to turn it into a spell, and relate it to time and to the Kabbalistic book of Genesis. The satanic power of Kabbalah and magic is in the Hebrew language this is why they urge people to learn Hebrew in order to be taught the Kabbalah. Chronos/Cronus time represents the devil. Refer to my other videos for more on the Time satanic doctrine and the use of ΧΡ which comes from ancient Egypt. Albert Pike the freemason in his book "Morals and Dogma" refers again to John 1:1 as "beginning". The Phoenicians (ancient Hebrews) who were circumcised as mandated by Cronus the god they worshiped, aka the devil. Herodotus and Strabo already refer to clitoridectomy and circumcision in the Phoenicians, the Semites and the Egyptians. Cronus who imposed them circumcision which is a satanic practice, is TIME.
Genesis is a Kabbalistic book thus promoting circumcision, a satanic practice "Throughout your generations every male among you shall be circumcised when he is eight days old" Genesis 17:12
"During the first eight days only three lower Chakras are developed. All the higher Chakras remain undeveloped in the body of a circumcised Jew.
In other words - a circumcised Jew is only half a person - with mutilated soul and brain.
Jewish circumcision ritual produces real bio-robots that cannot tell the difference between good and evil, and who cannot be reprogrammed.
We have all seen that religious Jews wear a skull cap. The meaning of it is very profound - that skull cap covers the highest, seventh human chakra - Sahasrara, which is located at the top of the head.
The Jews close it, thus cutting themselves off the Cosmos"
Jesus, a NON Jew, a Gentile of Greek descent as His name denotes, came to correct the Jews because this earth is governed by them and their Yehova (god of perversion-the devil according to the Jewish dictionary) and instead they portray Jesus as a Jew in order to subjugate the whole world to them and twist the truth, dragging more souls to hell with them. The Zohar commands the Jews to make sacrifices to the devil.
"kill the son to steal his inheritance Matthew 21:38, Luke 20:14, Mark 12:7. The Pharisees knew that Jesus said this about them!
One more comment here on the Greek Ionian name Jesus. When the angel in the Greek scriptures talked to Joseph, who was a Jew from David, not the father of Jesus, the angel told him that this son must be named Jesus, not Yeshua. Its funny how autocorrect underlines Yeshua btw, its one of the ridiculous lies of the false prophets of the last days. H. W Rosenthal in his interview, The Hidden Tyranny admitted that Jesus was not a Jew..
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