He used to be a majestic dog, but everything completely changed when he was ATTACKED by THIEVES

Pitiful Animal
Feb 16, 2024
In a small town, there lived a poor dog named Misha.
He was a large and strong dog, with a kind and gentle nature.
He used to be a guard dog for a local business
One day, he was beaten by some thieves.
He was emaciated and dehydrated, with a large maggot-filled wound on his neck
He wandered to the residential area to ask for help but was exhausted.
When all hope seemed lost
An emergency team found Misha.
They rushed him to the nearest vet
Along the way, Misha behaved very calmly and intelligently
The vets worked tirelessly to save his life.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJxh58dpm6k
