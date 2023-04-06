Create New Account
This Can Help You Unlock Trauma Better Than Therapy
If you're looking to release trauma stored in your body, try this! 👇

In this video, Jahan Khamsehzadeh, the author of The Psilocybin Connection: Psychedelics, the Transformation of Consciousness, and Evolution on the Planet – An Integral Approach, explains how talk therapy and psychedelics can contribute to the release of stored trauma.

According to Jahan, he believes that trauma is often held in the body and sometimes, simply talking about it just won't cut it. ❌

Instead, Jahan recommends somatic psychotherapy, which involves working with the body and its sensations, can help people access and process this trauma more EFFECTIVELY.

Want to find out more about Jahan and his work? Visit https://psychedelicevolution.org now!

