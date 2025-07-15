Trump & Israel in SHOCK: Yemeni Missiles SINK Israeli Ships, Iran Rearms w/ Ben Norton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 14, 2025
After losing to Iran, Israel is in a state of shock after Yemen sunk not one but TWO Israeli-linked vessels heading to the blockaded port of Eilat. Ben Norton reacts this development and breaks down the geopolitical significance of the 12-day war that changed everything in the region.
