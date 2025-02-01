STING - Message in a Bottle, Driven to Tears, Fragile

"Message in a Bottle" is a song by British rock band the Police. It was released as the lead single from their second studio album, Reggatta de Blanc (1979). Written by the band's lead singer and bassist Sting.

The song was the first of the five UK number one singles released by the Police. Rolling Stone ranked it number 65 on its list of the "100 Greatest Guitar Songs of All Time".