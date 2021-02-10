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Ali & Adelia of EventHi
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10 views • February 10, 2021
EventHi is an event management platform, built for the cannabis culture. It is considered to be the first online event management ticketing platform catering to the cannabis industry, connecting people together offline.
EventHi was founded in 2017 but was an idea that Ali Fakhri, CEO of EventHi had been studying and developing since 2014. Adelia Carillo joined in June 2019 as the Chief Marketing Officer.
Post-pandemic, they've created a unique ecosystem that allows the organizers, attendees, and even sponsors to all come together in one place.
Some of the features they have built to stay competitive include sponsorship proposal tools for organizers to create a marketplace for companies and organizations, medical verification access, online merchandise store, and even a review system which allows for sponsors and attendees to review cannabis events.
Show Notes:
Ali Fakhri: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alifakhri8/
Adelia Carillo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adeliacarrillo/
EventHi: https://www.eventhi.io
IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKrsC7YBbqF/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/eventhi.io
TW: https://twitter.com/eventhi_io
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 648 of The Talking Hedge interviews Ali Fakhri and Adelia Carillo of EventHi:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
EventHi was founded in 2017 but was an idea that Ali Fakhri, CEO of EventHi had been studying and developing since 2014. Adelia Carillo joined in June 2019 as the Chief Marketing Officer.
Post-pandemic, they've created a unique ecosystem that allows the organizers, attendees, and even sponsors to all come together in one place.
Some of the features they have built to stay competitive include sponsorship proposal tools for organizers to create a marketplace for companies and organizations, medical verification access, online merchandise store, and even a review system which allows for sponsors and attendees to review cannabis events.
Show Notes:
Ali Fakhri: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alifakhri8/
Adelia Carillo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adeliacarrillo/
EventHi: https://www.eventhi.io
IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKrsC7YBbqF/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/eventhi.io
TW: https://twitter.com/eventhi_io
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 648 of The Talking Hedge interviews Ali Fakhri and Adelia Carillo of EventHi:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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