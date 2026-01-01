BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 Psyop Recap, What’s Ahead for 2026 with Max Igan
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
884 followers
223 views • 1 day ago

In today’s New Year’s video, Berwick and Igan talk about everything that happened this year, and what we think lies ahead in 2026, including a MAJOR WORLD DISRUPTION for the first quarter… WAR, FINANCIAL COLLAPSE, CYBER ATTACK, WEATHER BOMBS, NEW VIRUS… all leading to the mainframe fusion and invasion of the biometric and digital body & mind snatchers.


Keywords
jeff berwickmax igancrowhouse
