It's A Mess Right Now

Sheriff Calvin Hayden from Johnson County KS speaks at our recent press conference and his judgement is quite clear. Questions exist that deserve an investigation!

His department is receiving volumes of election data and are investigating the mess of data that is in front of them. They can't even find where the voter machines were certified and signed off on!

Listen in to hear more about how Sheriff Hayden and his 'bird dog' detectives are working hard to get to the bottom ... and they are going back several years to ensure past elections were free and fair also!

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