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Bank Confiscation of Money WILL Happen
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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380 views • December 31, 2021
A chilling peek into the future by way of the past. With the upcoming financial firestorm about to break shortly, it would be prudent to take note of your precarious position within the banking industry and find a means of protection until this storm dies.

I don’t like ass kissers, flag wavers, or team players. I like people who buck the system. Individualists. I often warn people: Somewhere along the way, someone is going to tell you: ‘There is no I in team.’ What you should tell them is: ‘Maybe not. But there is an I in independence, individuality, and integrity.

Mirrored - Snordster
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nwofinancebail insgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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