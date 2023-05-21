Create New Account
Weg der Wahrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 16 hours ago

Welchen Weg wird die Menschheit (weiter) gehen?


Es ist kein Muss auf dem falschen Weg zu wandeln.

Die Geschichte zeigt, dass auf dem jetzigen Weg der Lüge NIE etwas Gutes entstanden ist.


Es wird Zeit, es wenigstens einmal mit dem Weg der Wahrheit zu versuchen.


Alle sprechen immer davon, dass sie nicht angelogen werden wollen, doch lassen sie sich täglich millionenfach anlügen von Regierungen und ihren Schergen - wie kann das sein?

Denkt mal drüber nach...


Danke und bis bald,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

mafiatruthholocausteuropegermanyreichenglishsubtitleswahrheitdeutschlandtgsnteuropageschichtebundestagregierungrepubliklogikftaolletzte schlacht

