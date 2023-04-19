https://gettr.com/post/p2erjj28a17
They deliberately and purposefully made false claims to detain YvetteWang and Miles Guo.
他们其实是故意做出虚假声明，来扣押王雁平女士和郭文贵先生。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
