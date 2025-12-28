© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9uS2t96_NY
Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Kim Iversen - Can Ivermectin Cure Cancer?? Florida Is About To Find Out!
Florida is launching a bold $60 million cancer research initiative that prioritizes repurposed drugs like ivermectin, sparking intense debate on its potential. Kim Iversen's video dives into this development, questioning if the antiparasitic could truly cure cancer amid promising preclinical data.
Video Highlights
Florida's Cancer Innovation Fund, announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, allocates funds for 12-month clinical trials on ivermectin and nutrition-based approaches.
Inspired partly by Joe Rogan podcast claims from Mel Gibson, the state aims for rapid, measurable outcomes in underserved areas.
Preclinical studies show ivermectin inhibiting cancer cell growth in labs and mice.