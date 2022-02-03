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BIG PHARMA ALWAYS HAD A PLAN TO GET RID OF VACCINE "REFUSERS" - IT'S WHAT WE'RE SEEING NOW - 229
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313 views • February 03, 2022
Big Pharma Always Had a Plan to Get Rid of Vaccine "Refusers" - It's What We're Seeing Now
This was recorded at a 2016 panel discussion, at the event “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.,” before its “Give Kids a Shot” Gala.
“To eliminate any refusing, we need to just get rid of all the white people because immigrants are the only ones who want to be vaccinated” Dr. Carol Baker, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children Hospital
Apparently there are "strategies against the minorities"...but we just need to "get rid of the white people" to make sure everyone accepts mandatory vaccinations.
In 2009, Obama's HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius appointed Baker to chair the CDCs Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. She did so until 2012 and then served as a liaison to that committee as recently as 2019.
She was then honored with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Gold Medal at a ceremony made possible in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.
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This was recorded at a 2016 panel discussion, at the event “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.,” before its “Give Kids a Shot” Gala.
“To eliminate any refusing, we need to just get rid of all the white people because immigrants are the only ones who want to be vaccinated” Dr. Carol Baker, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children Hospital
Apparently there are "strategies against the minorities"...but we just need to "get rid of the white people" to make sure everyone accepts mandatory vaccinations.
In 2009, Obama's HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius appointed Baker to chair the CDCs Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. She did so until 2012 and then served as a liaison to that committee as recently as 2019.
She was then honored with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Gold Medal at a ceremony made possible in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.
✅ Archive: The Pete Santilli Show Website: https://thepetesantillishow.com
✅ JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
✅ We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
✅ SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
✅ Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
✅ The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8 am & 6 pm EST http://petelive.tv
✅ Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
✅ Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
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✅ CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
✅ SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacknow.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
✅Find all of our links at LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
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