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How to Make a "Foghorn" Cocktail Easy to Mix thirst quenching recipe
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88 views • March 02, 2022
A "Foghorn" is a Classic Summertime drink. Easy to mix up and thirst quenching ! Good for the innards if you ask me ! Gin was created by a Monk with herbs and botanicals as a Health Tonic with diuretic properties. Ginger has always been known as a medicinal spice. So savor the health benefits too ! One'll do ya.
WARNING !! Not for Juicers or Pinners ! Natty's enjoy !
Lift Hard and Heavy !
WARNING !! Not for Juicers or Pinners ! Natty's enjoy !
Lift Hard and Heavy !
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