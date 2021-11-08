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Biden Incest and Pedophilia Confirmed: Ashley Biden's Diary Legitimate, FBI Cover-up Exposed
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590 views • November 08, 2021
A year ago, National File's Patrick Howley broke a huge story regarding Ashley Biden's diary and some very odd entries involving inappropriate showers with her father Joe. He joins Stew today to discuss the FBI raids on the homes of James O'Keefe and other associates who obtained and published the very real diary.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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